Daughter’s rare cancer diagnosis sends Tennessee family on a mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee family is speaking out on a nationwide problem: low funding for child cancer research.

The past month and a half have been a whirlwind for Adeline Underhill, better known as Addie, who is just 7 years old.

Her schedule consists of trips to and from her home in Maryville to Nashville for painful rounds of radiation during the workweek.

The Ronald McDonald House is now her home away from home, though her attention is back on the farm with goats, chickens, and her two brothers.

When asked where she’d rather be, Addie simply responds “playing with my brothers.”

All this follows a fatal diagnosis.

“She went into the house and said she had a headache,” explained her mother, Kiley Underhill. “I noticed half of her face was squished up.”

“We knew something’s wrong, that’s not right,” added her father, Mike Underhill.

In a matter of hours, Addie, mom, and dad were flying to Nashville. Doctors found a tumor on her brain stem. The diagnosis: Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

The aggressive form of cancer is most often found in children, most notably leading to the death of Neil Armstrong’s daughter in 1962.

“Nineteen sixty-two, and you know we’ve made no progress in the last 50 years,” said Mike. “How can that be?”

The Underhills have since learned a troubling fact about childhood cancer. According to several sources, including the St. Baldricks Foundation, only 4 percent of federal funding is dedicated toward childhood cancer research.

“That sounds insane to me. It’s unbelievable and it makes you angry,” said Mike.

“Is it because children are replaceable? People can have more children, but you can’t have more grandma’s and grandpa’s and mom’s and dad’s?” added Kiley. “I don’t get why adult cancers are more important.”

Little Addie will continue to #FightLikeAHooligan with two more weeks of radiation and then possibly a trial study.

Her parents, though, hope their fight will continue for years to come.

“It may not save my daughter,” said Mike. “But if we can raise awareness, maybe the next kid, maybe next year, two years down the road, we can put an end to this.”

You can donate to the family through a GoFund-Me set up in their name.