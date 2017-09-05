Calls flood into Nashville immigration attorney’s offices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Calls are flooding into local immigration attorneys’ offices from DACA recipients wondering what their options are.

“We’ve had a lot of callers today,” said immigration attorney Elliot Ozment. “They are scared to death. They don’t know what their options are. They couldn’t believe that this was going to happen.”

PREVIOUS: Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants

Ozment urged DACA recipients to seek legal counsel or, if their cards expire before March 5, 2018, to renew ASAP.

He reminds recipients that DACA forms must reach the Department of Homeland Security by Oct. 5.

When looking for an attorney, Ozment says, “You just have to be very careful in who you select to go see because there are some people who may propose something to you that might not work and then you’ve wasted a lot of money.”

Meanwhile, Metro Council passed a resolution Tuesday night that supports DACA and encourages Congress to create a permanent path to legal residency.

“I work with, am friends with, see people every day who receive DACA,” said the resolution’s sponsor Colby Sledge. “There are 8,300 people in Tennessee who receive DACA, thousands are in Nashville. These are our friends our neighbors our school teachers. These are folks who we may not even know have this status who could lose it.”

The resolution won’t change anything at the federal level but council members say it’s symbolic of Nashville’s support for immigrants.