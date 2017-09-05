Bedford deputy learns to polka while helping elderly woman get home

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement officers spend their days responding to a number of calls. Some are scary, some are sad, some are routine, and some don’t turn out to be much of anything at all.

This wasn’t the case this past weekend for one deputy out of Bedford County who had quite a bittersweet moment with an elderly woman.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday on Facebook that this past weekend, a “young lady” and avid dancer got confused and became lost.

While helping her get a ride to where she needed to go, she wanted to teacher Deputy Schafer how to polka dance.

So she did, and the sweet moment was caught on camera.

The sheriff’s office posted the photo to Facebook, saying, “Every day our job brings something new!” and some clever hashtags:

