Assault suspect taken into custody after pursuit in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – An assault suspect was taken into custody Monday night in Mt. Juliet after leading officers on a pursuit.

Mt. Juliet police reported an officer was flagged down about a woman being assaulted in a Waffle House parking lot.

The suspect then reportedly put the woman in a car and sped away.

Officers spotted and chased the car to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and Interstate 40 around 9:30 p.m. The man jumped out of the vehicle and threw drugs as he ran away, according to Mt. Juliet police.

He was soon caught and resisted arrest as he was taken into custody so a Taser was used to subdue him.

Mt. Juliet police also noted the suspect had a handgun in his waistband.

It was later determined the suspect was wanted on domestic assault charges in Nashville.

The suspect’s identity and charges were not immediately released.

Thankfully officers were able to stop and apprehend an armed, wanted adult male who assaulted a female in a restaurant parking lot. pic.twitter.com/p2TZKmNd9B — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 5, 2017