Titans name captains for the 2017-18 season, including Tim Shaw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have selected their six captains for the new NFL season.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota, tight end Delanie Walker, linebacker Brian Orakpo, defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, and lineback Wesley Woodyard were all selected captains by teammates, along with “Titan for Life” Tim Shaw.

This is Woodyard’s tenth NFL season and he has been selected captain 10 years in a row. He is in his fourth season with the Titans. The linebacker expressed gratitude to his teammates for the honor.

“I am extremely blessed to be given this opportunity and platform to be able to I help lead my teammates and earn their trust,” Woodyard said. “It is a huge honor – 10 years in and I’ve been a captain all 10 years. I just want to motivate my teammates and help guys coming into the league.”

Walker said that he’s proud to serve as a captain and he takes his job seriously.

“It just shows the team looks at me as a leader and someone they can count on and represent the team well,” Walker said. “It is a privilege and an honor to be a captain for this team and everyone in this room.”

Mariota was named a captain late in the 2015 season before a knee energy caused him to miss several games. He was also a captain for the 2016 season.

Orakpo was also a captain for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Tim Shaw, a former Titan who is battling ALS, has been a regular at Saint Thomas Sports Park, and he’s also made road trips with the team. In training camp, he delivered a motivation speech to the team.