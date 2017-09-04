Tennessee taken off of lawsuit against DACA program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the wake of President Donald Trump’s expected decision to end DACA, Tennessee has been taken off of a lawsuit against the program.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has taken the state off of the lawsuit after months of mounting pressure from undocumented youth. Slatery is now urging state Senators to support the Dream Act.

Tennessee congressman Jim Cooper released a statement today regarding the possible decision.

“President Obama was right to protect 750,000 young men and women, including more than 8,000 Tennesseans, from the cruelty of deportation. These young people are innocent. Their lack of paperwork is not their fault, so they should not be punished. They’ve committed to obeying our laws, working hard, getting an education and, if they choose, even serving in our military. President Trump once pledged a compassionate approach to these Dreamers, so ending DACA would be another of his broken promises,” said Cooper.

A protest is planned for Tuesday in Nashville. Protesters will gather at 4 pm at Cenntennial Park and march to the offices of Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker to urge them to defend the act.