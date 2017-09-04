No. 25 Tennessee gets win with wild comeback

ATLANTA, Ga. (WATE) — The Vols rallied back to top Georgia Tech 42-41 in double overtime on Monday night.

Tennessee’s quarterback competition was not one on Monday as Quinten Dormady started for the Vols and finished the game. Jarrett Guarantano, the redshirt freshman who was battling for the starting role, did not play in the opener.

Meanwhile, Dormady lost his top target early. Jauan Jennings was carted into the locker room in the first half. It was announced at halftime that the wide receiver would not return.

Georgia Tech’s triple option remained consistent through four quarters. TaQuon Marshall piled up three touchdowns to lead the Yellow Jackets ground attack. Former Knoxville West standout Nathan Cottrell added 67 yards on 5 carries for Georgia Tech.

In the other backfield, John Kelly rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries with one score.

Stepping up in Jennings’ place was Marquez Callaway who shined on offense for the Vols. Through four quarters he was four of four with 115 yards and two touchdowns. His last touchdown midway through the fourth quarter tied the game and sent it into overtime.

Through one overtime period, the score remained the same as both offenses were able to find the end zone. The Vols got the ball to start the second overtime period and a big first-down reception from Callaway lead to a John Kelly touchdown.