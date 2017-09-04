Nashville NWS are helping track Hurricane Irma, its path

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service in Nashville is helping to track Hurricane Irma.

The local meteorologists were asked to launch special weather balloons this week in an effort to pinpoint where Irma is headed.

“What we’re looking at with this weather balloon is what is going on in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Once we get into later this week or next weekend, that’s going to be what helps steer Irma,” explained meteorologist Brittney Whitehead.

She continued, “So it’s going to give us a better look, hopefully a better idea, of what path Irma is going to take as it gets closer to the U.S.”

The weather service typically released two balloons a day, one at 6 a.m. and one at 6 p.m., to track current forecast conditions.