Local DACA recipients anxious about Trump’s expected announcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ahead of President Donald Trump’s expected announcement to end DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, students who rely on the program to stay in the country are worried about their future.

There are roughly 8,300 people in Tennessee who receive DACA, many of whom are in Nashville.

Berenice Oliva, 20, is one of them. She’s a student at Trevecca Nazarene University studying social work.

“It makes me nervous and scared,” said Oliva. “I pray that tomorrow doesn’t come because it scares me what tomorrow is going to be like.”

Oliva was brought to the United States from Mexico illegally by her mother when she was 9 years old.

“My mom’s here and that’s all I have with me,” she said. “I don’t have nothing to go back to Mexico if this ends.”

Oliva says she doesn’t have any family or friends in Mexico and would have to start over–alone.

The thought of being here one day and gone the next is a topic of conversation at STEM Prep Academy.

“It’s scary on both sides,” said Zulema Elvira, a junior. “You’re just kind of empathizing with people who are going through this situation and you’re kind of scared for yourself because you’re wondering what if that is me?”

The principal of STEM Prep Academy, Kristin McGraner, says the school serves more immigrant children than any other public school in the state.

“Hundreds if not thousands of our public school students are at risk,” she told News 2. “These are students who are in and very much part of our public education system and make our classrooms great.”

Karla Coleman Garcia with Conexion Americas says rescinding DACA won’t accomplish the goal Congress or President Trump is looking for.

“DACA recipients are people who have clean criminal records, who are pursuing education or are in the military and who want to continue contributing to their country,” she said. “Ending DACA is not going to fix our broken immigration system, it’s just not. Keeping it in place until we figure out a legislative solution is something that can move us forward as a country.”

JUMP, or Jóvenes Unidos por un Mejor Presente, and Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition are hosting a march in support of DACA on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Centennial Park.

The plan is to march from the park to senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander’s offices.

You can also reach out to your local federal lawmaker via email or phone and let them know how you want them to vote.