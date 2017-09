SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rescue crews are searching for the body of someone who drowned Monday in Smith County.

EMS Director Sonny Carter told News 2 the person drowned at Defeated Creek Campground in Defeated, Tennessee.

The area remains an active scene as crews continue to find the victim’s body.

The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately known.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.