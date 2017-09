CLARKESVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating a shooting at Carter and Peachers Mill roads.

One man was airlifted to the hospital after the 12:30 p.m. incident, according to authorities.

Police told News 2 there was a short pursuit after the shooting. They’ve surrounded a car, where the investigation is focused.

The intersection remains closed as officers remain on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.