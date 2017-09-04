Carriage horse dies after collapsing in the heart of downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn (localmemphis.com) – A carriage horse that collapsed in downtown Memphis Friday night has died.

Police say they got a call about the horse around 7 p.m. Friday night for an injured horse at Monroe and South Main.

Hunter Demster snapped photos of the struggling horse downtown. Demster was with his goddaughter walking on Main Street, when they noticed the horse lying on the ground surrounded by people. He wants the city to do without these downtown fixtures.

“How is this still happening in 2017?! People are outraged,” Demster explained. “We went to the 901 exposure and as we were walking back I think I saw five police cars, eight police officers marked off an entire block and they weren’t letting anyone in and I saw a sheet draped over the horse.”

Memphis Police say the horse had an injured leg and was taken away on a truck. The collapse of the carriage horse has Demster and many others concerned for the safety of other carriage horses.

Demster posted the pictures on his Facebook page and the post has nearly 400 shares.

“And I’ve been getting a lot of messages from my Facebook post and from what I can understand there’s not much regulation involved in it. If I had it my way I’ll get rid of it, seems like an archaic practice to me,” Demster explained.

Video of the horse struggling with the injury downtown gives horse lovers chills.

“When I see those horses, I see them standing behind cars spewing fumes right in there face. I come out here on days where it’s hard for me to breathe more or less a horse pulling a carriage full of people,” Demster explained. “At minimum I think we should look into the regulations that goes on with these animals.”

The Uptown Carriage Company owned the horse and sent this statement to Local 24 Memphis:

On behalf of Uptown Carriage Company and the carriage industry in Memphis, we are saddened to announce the loss of Junior, a young horse who joined our family a short couple of months ago. According to our Veterinarian who was contacted immediately, Junior without notice experienced extremely rare paralysis and went down. Upon arrival of our veterinarian it was recommended junior be euthanized. I would like to thank the city of Memphis Police Department for their extremely professional diligence in helping us deal with a sad situation.