Bachelorette party decorations cause quite a stir in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Inappropriate bachelor and bachelorette party decorations are causing quite a stir in East Nashville, the problem coming mostly from short-term rentals.

From blow up dolls to images of body parts, Metro councilman Brett Withers says decorations with adult content are becoming more common in his district.

Photos posted in humor to the East Nashville Facebook page are the latest to spark a conversation on short-term rentals in east Nashville.

“Neighbors complained on the Facebook page and I encourage them to forward those photographs over to codes,” Withers explained to News 2.

He says the house is a non-owner occupied short-term rental and there are rules.

“The regulations stipulate that if we have three documented complaints against a property then that could be grounds for revoking your permit,” Withers explained.

While the decorations are down now at the house on the corner of Creighton Avenue and Porter Road, Withers forwarded the photos to codes where it is determined if there is a violation.

“What we have begun to see is some of these bachelor or bachelorette parties that put decorations and things on the outside of the houses that could potentially be classified as adult materials and in that regards that is potentially a codes violations. That will be up to the zoning administrator, but yeah representations of genitalia, yeah would, probably would count as that,” he explained.

Withers hopes to raise awareness to short-term rental owners that you could lose your license if you don’t keep a closer eye on your guest.

“It’s not so much about what it is, as to what it represents, and what it represents is that these are not residential uses, these are actions by people who obviously don’t care about the neighborhood or what the neighbors think. They probably wouldn’t behave that way in their neighborhood and that is a conflict that the citizens are asking the council to weigh in on,” he told News 2.

Wither says there are several thousand short-term rentals in Davidson County with the largest number of them in his East Nashville district, and they are looking closely at more regulations for those in residential zoning.

“What it amounts to is that what they have next door to them, isn’t a home, it’s a hotel and furthermore it’s a hotel that’s not staffed or supervised,” he said.

Wthers says about two-thirds of the short-term rentals in his district are non-owner occupied. The council is looking at legislation that would phase those out of residential zoning. There is a final vote on the legislation set for Oct. 3.