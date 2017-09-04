After only one guest shows, community comes out for Dickson boy’s birthday

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a holiday weekend that’ll be tough to top for one Dickson County 10-year-old after a birthday party was saved by Facebook, a horse, and a couple Jeeps.

Aiden Cooley invited all his class, and even the soccer team to his birthday party, but schedules conflicted and only one kid showed up. That is, until his mother took her plea to social media.

“Aiden has learning difficulties. He is dyslexic,” explained his mother, Christina Nichols-Cooley. “[Party] started at 2 o’clock. At 2:30, only one kid from the soccer team had shown up.”

You only turn 10 once, though, so Nichols-Cooley turned to Facebook, calling on Dickson and Hickman County neighbors in two separate posts.

The county would answer her call.

“Asking if anyone wanted to come to a party, and make a little boy’s day,” said Nichols-Cooley. “We ended up with 50 to 60 people here.”

Amongst those that showed up was a group who brought a pony and a surprise visit from Topless in Tennessee, local Jeep enthusiasts.

“We’re just very excited to be here to make his day,” said member Christin Wilson. “We’re very excited to be here.”

Saturday, though, was just the preview. On Monday, for Aiden’s actual birthday, the Jeeps returned. Twenty or so SUVs filled Aiden’s front lawn, putting on a show before giving Aiden a toy Jeep all his own.

“Now you’re an official member of Topless in Tennessee,” noted one member. “You’ve got your own jeep.”

This 10-year-old’s friends have now grown tenfold. The party will be tough to top.

“They shouldn’t care because it’s a birthday,” said Aiden. “But then when I saw everyone coming, I was just so amazed.”