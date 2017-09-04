2 motorcycles crash in Clarksville within hours of each other

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department said that motorcycle crashes are becoming a continuing trend in the city.

Two separate motorcycle crashes were reported Sunday within hours of each other.

In the first crash, police said a Pontiac Montana driven by a 73-year old woman was traveling south on Ft. Campbell Blvd.

The driver began to make a left turn onto Ashbury Rd., but failed to yield to a white Suzuki motorcycle being driven by a 22-year old man.

The bike collided with the front passenger door of the Pontiac Montana. The motorcycle driver was taken by Life Flight to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Police said the motorcycle driver was in stable condition as of this morning

In the second crash, officers stated that a Ford Mustang was traveling east on providence Blvd., when a Yamaha VTC motorcycle ran a red light and collided with the car.

According to police, the motorcycle rider was taken to Tennova by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators said that charges were still pending in both crashes.