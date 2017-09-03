Woman on TBI’s Most Wanted list arrested in New Orleans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman on Tennessee’s Top 10 Most Wanted list was arrested Sunday in Louisiana.

Makayla Stilwell has been captured in New Orleans, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Stilwell was added to the Most Wanted list in June after a a shooting incident that happened in Kingsport on June 20. She was wanted on several charges, including, attempted second–degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Her alleged accomplice, Jarret Heitmann, was taken into custody last Thursday after a shoplifting incident in New Orleans.

RELATED: Kingsport couple added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list