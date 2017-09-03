What the Tech: Gas Buddy Perks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gas prices are on the rise and suddenly, people are paying more attention to which stations have the lowest price.

The Gas Buddy app aims to help you with that search.

Gas Buddy has been around for a very long time and it had a place on many phones years ago.

Open the app and it shows you prices for stations near you. Those prices are updated by other

consumers. It’ll show the price for all grades and will give directions to the station you choose.

Now Gas Buddy has introduced a new feature aimed at saving you more money.

Gas Buddy has a payment card which is used just like your debit or credit card. Once you sign up the card

is connected to your bank or checking account. When you get gas and pay with the card the

payment comes out of your checking account just like a debit card.

When the money comes out of your account you’ll save 5-cents for each gallon you buy. For

example, if you buy 10 gallons of gas at $2.50/gallon, rather than spending $25, your checking

account is charged $24.50, a savings of 50 cents.

Gas Buddy says most consumers will save $340 a year with the new payment plan. The

payment card works only with 3 banks at the moment: Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Chase

and Citi Bank.

The app works on both iPhones and Android devices but you can also sign up for the card from

your computer at www.gasbuddy.com. We should note that the card does not work at stations

with loyalty cards, so if you’re saving 50-cents already by shopping for groceries at the store,

you’ll save more money the way you’re paying for gas now.