Vanderbilt Gets Season Opening Win over MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the first time under head coach Derek Mason the Vanderbilt Commodores are winners in a season opening game.

Thanks to a fast start the Commodores beat MTSU Saturday night 28-6.

Vanderbilt came out hot scoring touchdowns on it’s first 3 possessions of the game. Kyle Shurmer hit Kalija Lipscomb for a 37 yard touchdown on the opening drive to make it 7-0.

After the Commodores Bryce Lewis intercepted Brent Stockstill on MTSU’s opening drive it took the Dores just 3 plays to score touchdown number two of the game. Ralph Webb took a screen pass 30 yards to the 1 yard line and then tumbled in for a touchdown on the next play to make it 14-0 Vanderbilt.

The Scoring continued on the next drive as Kyle Shurmer tossed his second touchdown pass of the game to Kalija Lipscomb to make it 21-0 at halftime. Shurmer finished the first half going 13-18 for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

In the 2nd half the Commodores picked up right where they left off as Shurmer hit Ralph Webb for a 73 yard touchdown to essentially put the game away and lock down a win for Vanderbilt.

As for Middle Tennessee, they were held to just 215 total yards, less than half of what they had a year ago against Vanderbilt. The Commodores defense held the Blue Raiders to 0-12 on third downs while Richie James was MTSU’s lone bright spot with 10 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.