Titans’ Taylor Lewan, Kings of Leon bassist team up for Harvey fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan and Kings of Leon bassist Jacob Followill are hosting a fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

It takes place Sunday night at 12th & Porter in the North Gulch near downtown Nashville.

The event, which will include a silent auction and live music, is open to the public. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online. Click here to get one.

Items to be auctioned-off include:

Tickets to the Tennessee Titans vs Raiders game on Sept. 10 at Nissan Stadium

Titans helmet signed by Marcus Mariota

Austin City Limit passes (2nd Weekend: Oct 13 to Oct. 15)

Kings of Leon Concert tickets + pre-show Meet & Greet passes (Sept. 29, First Tennessee Park)

There will be musical performances by Parker with the Whigs, Houston native Jamie Cole, and Cheyenne Goss, among others.