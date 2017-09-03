Titans’ Taylor Lewan, Kings of Leon bassist team up for Harvey fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan and Kings of Leon bassist Jacob Followill are hosting a fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
It takes place Sunday night at 12th & Porter in the North Gulch near downtown Nashville.
The event, which will include a silent auction and live music, is open to the public. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online. Click here to get one.
Items to be auctioned-off include:
- Tickets to the Tennessee Titans vs Raiders game on Sept. 10 at Nissan Stadium
- Titans helmet signed by Marcus Mariota
- Austin City Limit passes (2nd Weekend: Oct 13 to Oct. 15)
- Kings of Leon Concert tickets + pre-show Meet & Greet passes (Sept. 29, First Tennessee Park)
There will be musical performances by Parker with the Whigs, Houston native Jamie Cole, and Cheyenne Goss, among others.