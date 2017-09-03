Steely Dan founder Walter Becker dies at 67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Walter Becker, co-founder of the Jazz Rock Band Steely Dan has died, according to multiple sources Sunday.

Becker’s death was announced on his official website, which gave no other details.

Rolling Stone magazine paying tribute with this Tweet:

Becker, 67, was the guitarist, bassist and co-founder of the rock duo Steely Dan, one of the most successful groups of the 1970s and early 1980s.

Steely Dan co-founder Donald Fagan released a statement Sunday saying:

he was smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter. He was cynical about human nature, including his own, and hysterically funny.”