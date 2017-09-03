POLL: Would you support the end of the ‘Dreamers’ program?

President Donald Trump listens in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Sixty-two percent of Americans turned thumbs down on Trump’s handling of health care during the initial weeks of his presidency, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It was his worst rating among seven issues the poll tested, which included the economy, foreign policy and immigration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump is expected to announce Monday an end to the program that protects young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. The program,  Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals–also known as DACA or the Dreamers program, has given hundreds of thousands of young people a reprieve from deportation and work permits.

