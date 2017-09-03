Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, September 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bring your lawn chair… and your appetite… our Best Bets start in downtown Nashville.

Riverfront Park will be packed Sunday… for the Old School Barbeque Festival.

Award winning artist, ‘Musiq Soulchild’ is on the list.

This all kicks off at 2:00 p.m. – tickets are $40.

This is the fourth year for the event.

And it’s the *first* year… for a one-day music festival celebrating diversity within Nashville.

The Church Street Block Party is along Church Street between 15th and 16th Avenues.

Here’s a look at the layout.

This event runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday with host, Bob the Drag Queen… of Rupaul fame.

Tickets start at $25.

And, it bills itself… ‘The Best Show Ever’.

Sunday afternoon is your next chance to catch ‘Cavalia Odysseo’… presented under a massive white big top. The production features more than 110 artists and horses.

It blends equestrian arts with amazing acrobatics and cutting-edge technical effects.

The show can be found on McGavock Pike near Briley Parkway in the Opryland area – tickets start at $45.

Show times Sunday are 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.