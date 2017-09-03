Old school barbecue held with R&B music, soul food in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of people gathered in Nashville on Sunday to enjoy some traditional soul food and old school jams.

It was all for the fourth annual Old School BBQ Festival held at downtown Nashville’s Riverfront Park.

Organizers say their goal is to bring people together, and those who attended said the sense of community is just what they needed.

“This event brings everybody together. Although we’re facing some difficulties and issues in our country, this is a time when we can show that we come out and we show out and we are united,” said Tabitha Easton.

“We need something like this, especially during the turmoil and everything that’s going on in Texas, we need a relief. We need to have fun. It gives us a break from all the things we’re going through right now,” noted Tishana Thompson.

The old school barbecue featured performances by R&B greats such as Club Nouveau, Al B Sure, Jon B, and artists sponsored by Musiq Soulchild.