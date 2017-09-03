NWS confirms 4th tornado hit Middle Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service confirms a fourth tornado hit Middle Tennessee during severe weather brought on by Harvey last Thursday.

Weather officials say an EF-0 tornado hit Perry County at 4:19 p.m.

The twister reached 80 miles per hour and travelled just one fourth of a mile. It was about 50 yards wide. No one was injured.

The NWS says it touched down on Cotton Branch Road in a rural southeast portion of the county. It blew down several trees, as well as a home’s porch and roof.

As for the other three tornadoes that hit Thursday, they were an EF-0 in Mt. Pleasant in Maury County at 5:20 p.m., an EF-1 in Bordeaux at 11:30 p.m., and another EF-0 in southeast Nashville at 11:45 p.m.

