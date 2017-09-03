Musician’s Aid Society hosts 34th annual reunion at Carol Ann’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Musicians gathered Sunday night in Nashville to help one another for the 34th annual Musicians Reunion.

It was held in South Nashville at Carol Ann’s Home Cooking Café on Murfreesboro Pike.

Performers brought several styles of blues music to the stage to raise money for the Musician’s Aid Society.

“There’s just a wonderful history of the blues here in Nashville, and so we celebrate that and we help musicians when they’re in the hospital, we help them, like I said, when they have funeral expenses,” explained David Flynn.

“You know, things of that sort. Because if they’re sick they can’t go to the gigs, they can’t do the tours, so they need the help,” he added.

Flynn, the president of the Musician’s Aid Society, told News 2 the fundraiser was started by Marion James, who was known as Nashville’s “Queen of the Blues.”