Man shot in North Nashville while standing in apartment breezeway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot late Saturday night while standing in the breezeway of his Nashville apartment complex.

Metro police say the man reported hearing several gunshots around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit once in the leg.

It happened at Haynes Garden Apartments in the 2700 block of Whites Creek Pike.

Police say the man was taken to Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center and was expected to be okay.

If you saw anything that can help police solve this crime call our partners at Crime Stoppers (615) 74-CRIME.