Big Fluffy Dog Rescue takes in 40 dogs from Louisiana shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 40 dogs were brought from Louisiana to La Vergne by Big Fluffy Dog Rescue this weekend.

The dogs were already in shelters and Big Fluffy brought them to Middle Tennessee to make room for others displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

And volunteers with the rescue say there’s more work to be done in the devastated areas.

“There’s going to be several other shelters affected in the same way where in order for them to make room for these Harvey dogs that they’re pulling out of homes and the flooding, we’re going to hopefully be able to aid and assist by doing the same in those shelters,” explained Nicole Butler.

“Empty them out so they can then refill with Harvey dogs, so they can hopefully be reunited with their families. That would be the ultimate goal,” she added.

If you want to help Big Fluffy dog rescue, there is a great need for foster homes and donations.

