AAA offers tips to save money at the gas pump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gas prices are rising across Middle Tennessee after Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast. But you don’t have to break the bank to travel this holiday weekend

The American Automobile Association (AAA) has advice to help drivers save money at the pump.

Megan Osborne with AAA says planning ahead, maintaining your vehicle, and adjusting driving habits can help save consumers money on gas.

She says driving during rush hour, constant stopping and accelerating, can use excess fuel. “If you are planning ahead, you can avoid driving in those peak rush hour times,” she says. “Especially if you go to work at a certain time and you know that traffic’s going to be backed up, try not to drive during those times so you’re not idling in traffic and using unnecessary fuel to get from point A to point B.”

Osborne also says tire pressure is important. “You want to make sure your tires are properly inflated, and unfortunately that’s not something we can eyeball.”

She recommends checking your car owner’s manual or inside door jamb to learn the proper PSI for your car’s tires. Osborne says tire pressure should be measure when tires are cool.

Osborne also points out that driving over 60 miles per hour will use excess fuel. “If possible, try to stay away from the interstate.”

She also says heavier vehicles will use extra gas. “The heavier your vehicle is, the more gasoline it will take to get you from Point A to Point B. So, take a look if you have a bike rack, if you have anything on the outside of your car. Anything you might not need, take that out of your car as well.”

If you are planning to drive a long distance over Labor Day Weekend, Osborne recommends AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

AAA has a website with current gas prices.

Check out gasbuddy.com to locate best prices in your area.

