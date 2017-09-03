2 dead in boating accident on Tennessee River in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two bodies were pulled from the Tennessee River Saturday night, according to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

Sheriff Davis said the bodies of Shane Keele and Chris Young (no ages given) were recovered around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Adding that it appeared that the capsized boat was speeding when it hit a boat slip just north of Eagle Bay Marina on the Tennessee River.

The Humphreys County Fire and Rescue crews did an amazing job and were able to give these families speedy closure to a tragic event, ” said Sheriff Davis.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating the cause of the crash.