ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died and two others are injured from a shooting that took place on the interstate, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

I-24 near mile marker 19 was closed for several hours Sunday morning while authorities investigated.

The sheriff’s office confirms to News 2 that there people were taken to a hospital where one died and two other are hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on air and online for updates.