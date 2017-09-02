Two Nashville businesses damaged by fire and smoke Saturday

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire crews were called to the Alkarma Market in South Nashville Saturday.

Around 6:15 a.m. a neighboring business called 911 saying that flames were shooting out of the building located near Murfreesboro Pike and Franklin Limestone Road.

Fire and smoke were visible when crews arrives on the scene, say firefighters.

According to Capt. James Caldwell with the Metro Fire Department, the market is heavily damaged and a bakery next door was damaged by smoke.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire has not been released,