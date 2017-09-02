Titans cut roster to 53 players

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s one of the hardest days for any NFL coach, the day he has to tell players that their NFL dream is over.

Mike Mularkey, Titans head coach, says, “It’s not a fun two days to have to tell players that (they’re) not on your team anymore. We’re still in the process. The roster is not completely set yet, we’re still in discussions on some things. But for the most part, we’re moving forward.”

NFL roster cuts were due Saturday afternoon. The Titans cut 34 players from the team that took the field Thursday against Kansas City.

Among the 34 players cut were receiver Tre McBride, returner Eric Weems and 2015 4th round pick Angelo Blackson. All 3 were on the fence.

When it came to McBride, Mike Mularkey said it was one of the tougher decisions he and the Titans staff had to make.

Here is the full list of players cut by the Titans since the final preseason game:

The Tennessee Titans waived the following players: CB Manny Abad, TE Jace Amaro, FB Joe Bacci (injured), DE Angelo Blackson, NT DeAngelo Brown, TE Jerome Cunningham, LS Ryan DiSalvo (injured), QB Tyler Ferguson, CB Demontre Hurst, WR Darius Jennings, S Denzel Johnson, RB Akeem Judd (injured), WR Jonathan Krause, WR KeVonn Mabon, T Tyler Marz, G Josue Matias, WR Tre McBride, T Steven Moore, RB Khalfani Muhammad, WR Giovanni Pascascio, T Jonah Pirsig, RB Brandon Radcliff, DE Cameron Robbins, T Brad Seaton, TE Tim Semisch, G Jake Simonich, CB Darrius Sims, CB D’Joun Smith, C Mark Spelman, LB Justin Staples, DE Jimmy Staten (injured), WR Eric Weems, NT Antwaun Woods.

Additionally, the team placed WR Tajae Sharpe and QB Alex Tanney on injured reserve.