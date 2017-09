SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenaged boy was found dead Saturday afternoon on 10th Avenue in Springfield.

Police got the call just after 3 p.m. according to Smokey Barn News. They found the teen in a parked vehicle .

Springfield Police Chief David Thompson says it’s too early to tell if this is a murder, an accidental shooting or a suicide.

We will post further details as they become available.