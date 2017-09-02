Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson County man

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a missing Wilson County man.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Michael Odean Luna was last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. Friday on his houseboat at Cherokee Marina located on Highway 109 North.

Luna does have known medical conditions.

He was last seen wearing a gray t- shirt, blue jeans and black slip-on shoes. He is described as a white male, 6’1, with red hair, beard and mustache, brown eyes and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on Luna’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 444-1412.