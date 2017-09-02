Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, September 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Our ‘Best Bets’ starts with a taste of some international favorites…

The “InterNASHional Food Crawl” kicks off at 12 p.m. along Nolensville Road.

Head to plaza mariachi – and for $20 you’ll get a ticket that lets you sample food from at least eight restaurants and markets. You can dine at the food crawl hub at Plaza Mariachi or nearby restaurants.

The event, in its 5th year, runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In Franklin today begins the Fall/Winter sale at Encores Consignment with more than 500 sellers.

There you will find baby and children’s clothes, toys, furniture, and more.

Even Halloween costumes for everyone…

Day one of the sale runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is at the former Piggly Wiggly store. at 1022 Columbia Avenue.

Also in Franklin today, you can play with some adorable puppies for a great cause.

It’s the Puppy Kissing Booth at Scout’s Pub on Front Street.

For just $1 you can pet, snuggle, and play with the pups.

The money collected will benefit the Williamson County Animal Shelter.

This event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

And grab a lawn chair to enjoy some live music at the annual “Fork Fest” Saturday in Leiper’s Fork.

There you will find food, fun and headliners Sam Bush’ and Scriptkiddie band.

It is on Old Hillsboro Road. and starts at 7 p.m. (rain or shine) and no, you are not required to bring a fork.>