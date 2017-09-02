Nashville man shot behind home while taking out the trash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A North Nashville man was shot by a masked man as he took out the trash Saturday.

Metro police say it happened on Ireland Street, about two blocks from Fisk University.

The victim told police a man with a gun tried to rob him in the alley behind a home just after midnight.

Police say the man refused to cooperate with the robber, ran away and was shot in the arm.

Those injuries are reportedly not life-threatening and the victim was being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The suspect has not been caught.

If you have information about this crime call out partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers (615) 74-CRIME.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward,