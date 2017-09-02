Man jumps in Red River to avoid arrest in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are searching for a man who disappeared in to the ‘red river’ after a fight in a parking lot Friday night, according to Clarksville police.

Officers were called to a business on north riverside drive around 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses say security guards had broken up a fight between two men.

A 24-year old fought with the security guards on the scene and somehow entered the fast-moving water of the ‘red river to get away, say police.

Several agencies searched the river Friday, but were not able to locate the man.

Rescue boats could not be safely launched in the darkness and the Coast Guard was notified.

