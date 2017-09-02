Mail carrier fears someone tried to shoot at him in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mail carrier got the scare of a lifetime Saturday.

He was delivering mail in the area of West Harbor Drive in Hendersonville around 12:30 p.m., when he says someone tried to shoot at him.

He told police he saw two men in a dark colored sedan passing him, with one pointing a gun. He heard the sound of a gunshot.

But investigators say they found no evidence that bullets were actually fired, and they believe it may not have been a real gun.

The mail carrier was not injured.

Whether it was a real gun or not, Hendersonville police say pointing a gun put the victim in fear, which may be considered an aggravated assault.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can be texted to 274637 using the key word TIPHPD.