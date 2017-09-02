Historic Nashville City Cemetery vandalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Someone knocked over 18 fragile headstones and grave markers at the Nashville City Cemetery.

The discovery was made in the last few days by the Nashville City Cemetery Association, and reported to police and the Metropolitan Historical Commission.

The cemetery at 4th Avenue South and Oak Street, opened on January 1, 1822. It’s the oldest public cemetery in Nashville.

It is not clear which grave markers were damaged.

22,000 people are buried there, including Nashville founders James and Charlotte Robertson, Revolutionary War soldiers, four Confederate Generals, 15 mayors and 6,000 African Americans.

The cemetery is on the National Register of Historic Places and removal of gravestones or other damage is illegal under Federal law.

Anyone with information is asked to call our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME