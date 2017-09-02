Great weather arrives in Middle Tennessee just in time for your holiday cookout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Harvey’s clouds and rain finally moved out of middle Tennessee Saturday morning, setting the region up for a nice run of warm dry weather for the rest of this holiday weekend.

High pressure will build in for Sunday and Labor Day providing mainly clear skies at night and a good deal of sunshine each day.

Low temperatures will be in the 50s Sunday morning and the 60s on Labor day.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s both days, which is near or slightly below average for this time of year.

A rather strong cold front for early September will move through the region Tuesday and Tuesday night bringing showers and a few thunderstorms.

Behind that cold front a real early taste of fall will move into Middle Tennessee.

Expect highs only in the low to mid 70s later this coming week with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.