FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin man is wanted by police on aggravated domestic assault charges.

Investigators say Corey Brown, 28, threatened to kill his girlfriend with a crow bar.

Police got the call for help from a home on Del Rio Pike at 11:52 p.m. Friday. As soon as they arrived, Brown ran out and escaped on foot.

Anyone with information should call Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. There’s a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.