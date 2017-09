NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you are planning on hitting the road this holiday weekend you might want to check around before filling up your gas tank.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas had climbed to $2.58 in Nashville Saturday.

The cheapest gas according to GasBuddy.com was $2.15 at the Costco on Charlotte Pike & Annex Avenue. These figures change often, so check before you go.

Click here to find the best price on gasoline in your area