Travelers face delays at Nashville International Airport Friday evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the Labor Day weekend gets underway, travelers flying in or out of Nashville International may be delayed for a while.

The FAA reports planes landing and taking off have been restricted to using just one runway because of 20 knot crosswinds and runway maintenance.

To deal with congestion, air traffic control is increasing space between aircraft to help manage the traffic. Kathleen Bergen of the FAA tells News 2 the situation is expected to continue for several hours.

If you are flying this weekend or meeting someone at the airport, check for flight delays before you go