Titans waive more players as deadline to reach 53 nears

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With less than 24 hours to get their roster to 53 players, the Titans waived more players on Friday.

Wide receiver Jonathan Krause, WR Giovanni Pascascio, OL Jake Simonich, FB Joe Bacci, LB Justin Staples and RB Brandon Radcliff were all waived.

The Titans have to have their team narrowed down to 53 by 3 p.m. Saturday.

The team played their final preseason game on Thursday night in Kansas City. They lost 30-6.

The Titans regular season begins on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Raiders.