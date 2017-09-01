Titans lose to Chiefs in preseason finale 30-6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Starters were on the bench including Quarterback Marcus Mariota as the Titans reserve players fell to the Chiefs 30-6 in the preseason finale Thursday night.

Alex Tanney took the majority of the snaps for the Titans going 9/22 for 101 yards and an interception. His top two targets were Tight End Jerome Cunningham (2 catches for 39 yards) and wide receiver Tre McBride (3 catches for 29 yards).

David Fluellen toted the rock as the featured running back, carrying 19 times for 74 yards.

The Titans defense forced one turnover but was torched in the secondary as all three Chiefs quarterbacks threw a touchdown pass in this game.

The Titans must cut 34 players reducing their roster from 87 to 53 by this weekend and it’s the toughest time of the year for any head coach.

Mike Mularkey: “I know that each and everyone of them that played tonight, some of them for their last game I know they gave their best effort and competed as best they could and at the end of the day that’s all you could ask of yourself when you walk off the field do the best you can and I know they did that and that’s all you can ask of your guys and I’m proud of them.”