Timothy Batts sentenced to 4 years in prison

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Timothy Batts, the Hendersonville father accused of shooting his young dauther as she returned home from school last year, was sentenced on Friday.

Batts was given four years and will be eligible for parole consideration after 14 months.

Batts went to trial in July and after two days of deliberation a jury said they were hung on the reckless homicide charge against the young father.

He testified during his trial and told the jury he thought his 11-year-old daughter was an intruder trying to break into their Shady View Drive home on Aug. 8, 2016 when she was shot.

Batts was found guilty of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.