Residents in Whites Creek hit hard by remnants of Harvey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People who live in the Whites Creek area where hit hard by the remnants of Tropical Depression Harvey.

Some residents who live in the area were asked to evacuate their homes, while others got a first look at the damage after the storm on Friday.

Now that the flood water has receded, homeowner Frank Wallace can see the damage left behind.

Mud now covers his hard wood floors and rushing water flipped his refrigerator over and his bathroom is in shambles. A dirt mark on the wall shows how high the water rose in his in home.

“Right here to right here, you can see it across the door and everything up,” said Wallace.

Wallace lives in a flood prone area, so he knew the heavy down pour would be a problem. He said this is the sixth time since his home flooded since 2009.

Wallace told News 2 he is sad his picture collection was destroyed in the flood. It captured his cherished memoires dating back to the 1960s.

“You lose something every time it floods. Those pictures I showed you down there, we can’t do anything with those,” he said.

Just a couple houses down, neighbor Joe Howard walked to his back yard to discover his storage shed was swept away.

“See that brick wall, it tore the concrete wall out of the ground, my storage shed has to be down here on this creek somewhere,” said Howard.

Wallace told News 2 he contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency Friday morning and they told him someone would arrive to help in a couple days.

