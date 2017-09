NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People across Nashville were evacuated from their homes late Thursday night as creeks began to flood as the remnants of Harvey moved into Middle Tennessee.

South of downtown Nashville, boats were used to get people to higher ground on Lewis Street along Brown’s Creek.

Thirteen residents, including two children, were evacuated from Chestnut Flats Apartments and taken to the First Baptist Church in Joelton.