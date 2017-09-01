Remnants of Harvey move past Middle Tennessee, showers linger through Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Although the heaviest rains appear to be over, off and on showers will continue along with windy conditions across Middle Tennessee Friday.

Flood Warnings and Advisories continue for many counties in Middle Tennessee as creeks and rivers are still running high. Check the latest advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through this afternoon for winds running 15-25 mph and some gusts possible to 40 mph.

Stormtracker shows where all the warnings and advisories continue, as well as the leftover showers. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

As the center of the remnants of Harvey push across the mid-state, winds will shift from southeast to south to west and northwest by this afternoon.

Temperatures will fall from low 70s this morning to 60s this afternoon, with the wind making it feel chilly.

