Prep Blitz Update: High school football games rescheduled due to weather

Prep Blitz

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dozen high school football games scheduled for Friday night have been moved. Blame it on Harvey’s high winds and drenching rain. Here are the latest dates and times:

Metro H.S. Games:

  • Hunters Lane at Hillwood – Changed to October 13th
  • Overton at Stewarts Creek  – Saturday 2 PM
  • Antioch at McGavock – Saturday 4 PM
  • Lawrence Co. at Maplewood – Saturday 3 PM
  • East Nashville at Whites Creek – Saturday 1 PM
  • Pearl-Cohn at Giles County – Saturday 1 PM
  • Father at Stratford – Saturday 11 AM at Father Ryan (They also changed location)

Middle Tennessee H.S. Games:

  • Marshall County at Tullahoma – Saturday 3 PM
  • Montgomery Central at Portland – Saturday 2 PM
  • Camden at Harpeth – Saturday 2 PM
  • Cascade at E. Robertson – Saturday 2 PM
  • Cheatham Co. at Sycamore – Saturday 4 PM

 