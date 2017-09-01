Prep Blitz Update: High school football games rescheduled due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dozen high school football games scheduled for Friday night have been moved. Blame it on Harvey’s high winds and drenching rain. Here are the latest dates and times:
Metro H.S. Games:
- Hunters Lane at Hillwood – Changed to October 13th
- Overton at Stewarts Creek – Saturday 2 PM
- Antioch at McGavock – Saturday 4 PM
- Lawrence Co. at Maplewood – Saturday 3 PM
- East Nashville at Whites Creek – Saturday 1 PM
- Pearl-Cohn at Giles County – Saturday 1 PM
- Father at Stratford – Saturday 11 AM at Father Ryan (They also changed location)
Middle Tennessee H.S. Games:
- Marshall County at Tullahoma – Saturday 3 PM
- Montgomery Central at Portland – Saturday 2 PM
- Camden at Harpeth – Saturday 2 PM
- Cascade at E. Robertson – Saturday 2 PM
- Cheatham Co. at Sycamore – Saturday 4 PM